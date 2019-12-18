Ricketts Welcomes Japan’s Consul General

(KFOR NEWS December 18, 2019) Governor Ricketts this week welcomed Consul General, Kenichi Okada, of Japan to the Nebraska State Capitol.
During their meeting, Governor Ricketts and the Consul General discussed Japan’s recent approval of a new trade agreement with the United States that reduces tariffs on key commodities including beef and pork. In 2018, Nebraska exported more than $1.1 billion of agricultural products to Japan. Last year, Japan bought more Nebraska beef, pork, wheat, and eggs than any other country. Japan is also the second-largest export market for Nebraska corn. Japan is Nebraska’s largest direct international investor.
