Ricketts Walks to Encourage Regular Exercise

(KFOR RADIO January 22, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts Tuesday led a 20-minute walk through the halls of the Nebraska State Capitol to encourage Nebraskans to exercise regularly.
“Regular physical activity is one of the keys to living the Good Life,” said Governor Ricketts. “I encourage all Nebraskans to pursue active lifestyles and healthy living for themselves and their families. Susanne and I also encourage Nebraskans to sign up for the Livewell Challenge, which can help you track your progress throughout the year.”
Prior to walking the second-floor halls, the Governor held a brief news conference to encourage Nebraskans to exercise regularly, eat healthy, and use available programs and events to stay on track. State of Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone shared remarks on the disease-prevention benefits of a healthy lifestyle.
Nebraska Sports Council executive director Dave Mlnarik reported that more than 6,900 Nebraskans are currently enrolled in the LiveWell Challenge. The free activity tracking website rewards virtual badges for miles achieved and helps users find local trails, parks, and events where they walk, run, bike, or paddle. He encouraged Nebraskans to enroll and participate in an upcoming February challenge, where those logging at least 30 miles will be eligible for a prize drawing, including a $250 VISA gift card.
The Nebraska Sports Council, which also conducts the annual Cornhusker State Games, hosts the Governor’s Walk and the LiveWell Challenge as part of its mission to promote healthy and active lifestyle choices. Learn more at www.NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.
