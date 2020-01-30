Ricketts Unveils New Customer-Friendly, One-Stop Business Licensing Portal

(KFOR NEWS January 30, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts announced the launch of a new state resource aimed at improving the customer experience for business owners and entrepreneurs, who are working to grow their businesses in Nebraska.
The State of Nebraska’s One Stop License Portal or https://onestop.nebraska.gov/ website provides a the first phase of a one-stop-shop where business operators can go to find all of their needed filings.
Over the last year, the Governor’s Office and the Department of Administrative Services’ Center of Operational Excellence have been working with state agencies and Nebraska Interactive to build this website. The website simplifies what has been a more complicated licensing process for businesses and startups by providing a user-friendly tool where any entrepreneur or business owner can find the licenses they need to get started.
This is considered the first phase of a several phase initiative which will eventually include filings, forms, and services from non-code state agencies and municipalities. The website can be found here.
READ MORE: