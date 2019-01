Governor Ricketts this week will deliver his State of the State Address to lawmakers, then set out on a three-day swing around the state to talk with Nebraskans about his legislative goals.

On Tuesday after his address, the governor is in Grand Island, North Platte and Scottsbluff. On Wednesday, stops are planned in Kearney and Valentine. Thursday takes the governor to Norfolk, Wakefield and Fremont.

Hear the governor’s Stat of the State Address Tuesday morning on KFOR.