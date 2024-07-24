Ricketts Supports Additional Support to Israel in Fight Against Hamas

WASHINGTON–(KFOR/AP July 24)–Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday afternoon in Washington, with the goal of helping drum up support for Israel against the terrorist group Hamas.

Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts is among a group of lawmakers welcoming Netanyahu to the U.S. for his address and told reporters on Tuesday he believes all the tools should be given to Israel to fight terrorism. Ricketts adds the Biden Administration has been slow in the response to help, by not timely distributing the tools need in the fight against terrorism.

“Israel is our strongest and closest ally in the Middle East. It’s in our mutual interest to provide Israel with the support it needs to destroy the terrorist group, Hamas, and secure the release of the remaining hostages,” Ricketts said.

President Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet Thursday, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the White House announcement. Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet with Netanyahu separately that day.