Ricketts says he is collaborating with Federal Government
During his April 14th press conference Governor Pete Ricketts said he’s working with, not against the Trump administration, in setting corona virus guidelines. The Governor was asked today for his reaction to criticism of the president, and the speed with which he’s addressed the pandemic. He stated “The President acted on March 16th with a 10 person rule which we adopted here in the State of Nebraska. So, when the President has been given some options, he has moved very quickly to be able to address those.”
The Governor was asked whether abortions should be excluded from his directed health measure which bans elective surgeries. He commented “Our DHM again was applied in a uniform way to people with regard to those elective surgeries regardless of what you are doing if you are replacing a knee versus doing an abortion, it is all covered.” The governor said the directed health measures allow elective surgery procedures only in the event a critical situation develops.
The Governor said he will always do what’s best for Nebraska, despite what President Trump wants or says.