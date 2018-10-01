LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts reacts to news from the White House on a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico named the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“President Trump has delivered on his promise to finalize a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico,” said Governor Ricketts. “The importance of this new deal to Nebraska cannot be understated. These two countries are top customers for Nebraska, and are critical markets for growing trade opportunities. This new deal makes progress in the three areas Nebraska’s leaders outlined for trade negotiations with these countries over a year ago. Most importantly, it helps give Nebraska’s farmers and businesses much-needed certainty, and will help us grow these important trade relationships for years to come.”

More information about Nebraska’s principles for trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada can be found by clicking here.

NEBRASKA’S TRADE RELATIONSHIP WITH CANADA AND MEXICO

Mexico is Nebraska’s second largest export market and Canada is the state’s third largest market. Combined, the countries purchased over $2.4 billion worth of Nebraska’s exports in 2016. Canada and Mexico are also substantial direct international investors in Nebraska, employing about 6,400 people in the state. Mexico is the state’s largest export market for corn, dairy products, and sugar/sweeteners. Canada is Nebraska’s largest export market for ethanol and dog and cat food.

Here is a breakdown of Nebraska’s top six agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico (combined):

Corn: $315 million

$315 million Beef: $246.6 million

$246.6 million Soybeans and Soybean Products: $217.6 million

$217.6 million Sugars and Sweeteners: $124.2 million

$124.2 million Ethanol: $88.5 million

$88.5 million Pork: $78.3 million

The post Ricketts Reacts to Trump Trade Deal appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.