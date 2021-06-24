Ricketts Reacts To May Joblessness
(KFOR NEWS June 24, 2021) Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for May was 2.6%, the second lowest rate in the nation and the lowest rate in Nebraska since 1999.
In a statement, Governor Pete Ricketts said, “Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to decrease, and it’s now at its lowest point in more than 20 years.”
“As normalcy returns in full force, we are going to continue helping more Nebraskans take advantage of the great job opportunities available in communities all across our state.”
