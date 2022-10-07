Ricketts Issues Response to Speculation around Upcoming U.S. Senate Vacancy

LINCOLN –(KFOR Oct. 7)–Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday afternoon issued a statement regarding the speculation around the pending vacancy of Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse’s seat in the Senate.

“The first I learned about Senator Sasse’s plan to resign from the United States Senate was yesterday, when he called to notify me. If I choose to pursue the appointment, I will leave the appointment decision to the next governor and will follow the process established for all interested candidates,” Ricketts said. The governor did go on to say that serving as Nebraska governor is “the honor of a lifetime” and it will be his top focus for the rest of his term.

Ricketts added a statement about first learning of Seantor Sasse’s plans to resign.

“I appreciate Senator Sasse‘s service to our state and nation. He would make an excellent President for the University of Florida,” Ricketts said.

The governor concluded by saying, “He has one of the most conservative voting records in the Senate, and we need more conservative voices in our universities. Senator Sasse is also incredibly smart and has the experience and a clear passion for higher education. I wish him luck as the University of Florida makes their consideration.”