Ricketts, Fischer React To President Biden’s State of The Union Address

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Members of Nebraska’s Congressional delegation on Tuesday night shared their thoughts of President Biden’s State of the Union Address. Republican Senator Pete Ricketts said the Biden Administration has a bureaucracy that has run amuck.

“They’ve got runaway spending that is driving high inflation that’s making it difficult for families to make ends meet,” Ricketts said in a statement.

Republican Senator Deb Fischer said the President “must change course and work with us over the next two years to stop reckless spending, get our economy back on track, secure our borders, and invest in our military men and women.” Fischer went on to say that Biden should have more forcefully called out China to being a global security threat.