Ricketts Encourages Keystone XL Company To “Press Forward”
(KFOR NEWS January 21, 2021) As promised, President Biden canceled the presidential permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada into Nebraska. Governor Ricketts issued this statement;
“Keystone XL is a critical part of putting together an all-of-the-above strategy for North American energy independence,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Failure to construct the pipeline would mean more dependence on overseas energy sources as well as fewer jobs and less property tax relief for Nebraskans. This is a project that would greatly benefit not just Nebraska but also our whole country, and it is our hope that TC Energy presses forward.”
Nebraska Democratic Party chair, Jane Kleeb, couldn’t stop laughing, telling the Journal Star, “I always knew this day would come.” Kleeb said victory was finally achieved over opposition of “the Republican Party, Big Oil and half the Democratic Party.”
