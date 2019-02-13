Ricketts, Craft Beer Brewers Join Forces Against Proposed Beer Tax

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Gov. Pete Ricketts is joining forces with Nebraska’s craft brewers to fight proposals that would raise taxes on craft beer in an effort to reduce property taxes.

Ricketts announced simultaneous events dubbed “Raise Glasses, Not Taxes” on March 1 in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island. According to the news release, these events are open to the public.

The events are designed to draw the public’s attention to LB314 and LB497, both of which would raise taxes on craft beer, spirits, wine and other goods.

Ricketts argues that the bills amount to a tax shift that would do little to address the long-term trend of rising property taxes. Supporters say the burden has increasingly shifted to farmers.

Ricketts has unveiled his own competing plan to slow the increases and says he’s open to other ideas as long as they don’t raise taxes.

Raise Glasses, Not Taxes with Gov. Ricketts in Omaha

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm on March 1st

Location: Brickway Brewery & Distillery, 1116 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102

Raise Glasses, Not Taxes in Lincoln

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm on March 1st

Location: Blue Blood Brewing Co., 925 Robbers Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE 68502

Raise Glasses, Not Taxes in Grand Island

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm on March 1st

Location: Kinkaider Brewing Co., 316 N Pine St, Grand Island, NE 68801