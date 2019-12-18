Ricketts at Roundtable With Trump

(KFOR NEWS December 18, 2019) Governor Ricketts this week joined President Trump for a White House roundtable discussion cutting red tape.
During the discussion, Gov. Ricketts acknowledged President Trump’s success to roll back the Waters of the U.S. rule. The Governor also highlighted several initiatives in Nebraska, including rightsizing occupational licensing requirements, using process improvement methods to improve customer service, and reducing the size of state agency regulatory codes.
