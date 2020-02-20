      Weather Alert

Rick & Morty DONUTS

Feb 20, 2020 @ 12:16pm

 

Which universe says the new Rick and Morty donut collection from Krispy Kreme will arrive in the United States?

Krispy Kremes in Australia just debuted a line of donuts celebrating Rick and Morty‘s fourth season.

Three donuts in the collection include a lemon-filled donut topped with a chocolate pickle called “The Pickle Rick”, a strawberry truffle donut called “The Simple Rick” and a strawberry-glazed “Smiggles” donut. 

Fleeb Juice, a mixed raspberry milkshake, is also on Australian menus.

I’M PICKLERICK!

 

