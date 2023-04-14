Richie Faulkner’s Elegant Weapons releases new song, “Do or Die”

Elegant Weapons, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner‘s new band, has released a new song called “Do or Die.”

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, will appear on the upcoming debut Elegant Weapons album, Horns for a Halo.

“‘Do or Die’ is a rip roaring track about taking the opportunity and giving it your all,” Faulkner says. “Take the shot, play the game and do it to the best of your ability. It’s the fastest track on the record and is a blast to play!”

Along with Faulkner, Elegant Weapons features Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer and Accept drummer Christopher Williams. Additionally, Priest drummer Scott Travis and Pantera bassist Rex Brown play on Horns for a Halo.

Horns for a Halo, which also includes the previously released track “Blind Leading the Blind,” is due out May 26.

