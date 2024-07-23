RHCP x Parks Project

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are celebrating a major milestone in their career: the 25th anniversary of their 1999 album Californication.

Fans can commemorate the moment through a limited-edition capsule collection released in collaboration with the Parks Project.

It is inspired by the album cover art, and the exclusive merch also supports California’s Yosemite National Park.

Every color and graphic is representative of the band and the breathtaking park.

There are limited-edition pieces of merch: a T-shirt, a crewneck and a snuggly blanket.

Prices range from $45-$120 and are available to shop online at Parksproject.us.

SEE THE COLLECTION HERE – WHILE IT LASTS!