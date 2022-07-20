Reward Offered In Suspects Whereabouts Involving a Deadly Hit and Run
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–A reward is now being offered in the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection to a deadly hit and run in central Lincoln from early July.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers Board has approved of a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, who fled from the scene of a deadly crash on July 2 at 37th and “O” Street. Cardenas was westbound on “O” Street, when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on, driven by 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra, who died from his injuries.
Information about this case can also be found at lincolncrimestoppers.com and if you have information about this hit and run, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.