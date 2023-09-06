Reunited Creed to headline Summer of ’99 and Beyond concert cruise

Creed will be spending more time on the high seas than initially anticipated.

The reunited “Higher” rockers are set to headline the Summer of ’99 and Beyond concert cruise, taking place April 27 to May 1, 2024. That follows the previously announced Summer of ’99, which will be held April 18-22 and will mark Creed’s first live performance together since 2012.

The Summer of ’99 and Beyond bill also includes Daughtry, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric and Veruca Salt‘s Louise Post. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Summerof99Cruise.com.

Summer of ’99, meanwhile, has sold out since it was announced in July. That lineup also features much of the same undercard as Summer of ’99 and Beyond, except with 3 Doors Down instead of Daughtry.

