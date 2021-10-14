      Weather Alert

Reunification Drill Friday at Southwest High School

Oct 14, 2021 @ 3:40am

(KFOR NEWS  October 14, 2021)     After Southwest High School is dismissed early on Friday, Oct. 15th, because of finals, the school will be the location for a “reunification” drill.

Reunification would occur after students and staff evacuate their building and walk to a designated relocation site because they would be unable to return to their school because of continued safety concerns.  For example, a gas leak or a fire.  Parents would then pick up their students at the reunification site – Southwest, in the case of this drill.

The drill will take place from approximately 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

The drill will involve students and staff from a middle school who will be bussed to Southwest.

