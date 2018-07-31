Retailers Say Online Sales Tax Collections Need Legislative Attention

The State of Nebraska has ordered all major online retailers to begin collecting sales tax from Nebraska residents and remit it to the State. The order gives retailers until January 1, 2019 to begin paying the tax. That order alone doesn’t finish the job, however, according to the Nebraska Retail Federation.

“It would be best if it were actually put into Statute next year” said Jim Otto, Executive Director of the Federation, which represents retailers statewide.

Otto says legislation is needed to clarify two key points: Who is responsible for the tax, and what level of business triggers the responsiblity.

“The Amazons, The E-Bays of the world should be the collectors, and they should report to the Department of Revenue” according to Otto. “Amazon and E-Bay or whoever that is need to be the responsible parties, and not two or three million third party sellers, because that would be very difficult to follow up and make sure we got the collection done.”

The second clarification needed in Statute, according to Otto, is the level at which a company is responsible for collecting and paying sales taxes to Nebraska. He has a bill ready for introduction in the coming January session of the Legislature which was modeled after South Dakota’s law. “We used South Dakota’s (level), which is $100,000 dollars and 200 transactions.”

Yet to be determined is exactly how much the State will collect once the system is fully implemented and payments are being made by businesses. “Estimates are all over the place, from $45 million to $150 million” according to Otto. He added that Lincoln, because of its local sales tax, “could collect as much as $2 Million a year.”

The City of Lincoln is working on a new budget right now, but City Finance Director Brandon Kaufman told KFOR News the Mayor’s proposal, which is currently under consideration by the City Council, does not include any anticipated revenue from the new online collections.

The post Retailers Say Online Sales Tax Collections Need Legislative Attention appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.