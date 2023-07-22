Resurfacing Project Begins July 24th For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR Lincoln July 22, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning Monday, July 24, a resurfacing project will occur on Saltillo Road, from 14th Street to 27th Street. This improvement project will be completed under flagging and with a pilot car and is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.