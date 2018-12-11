Results From LPD’s “You Drink and Drive, You Lose” Detail

The Lincoln Police Department participated in the “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” law enforcement effort on December 1st, 7th, and 8th, 2018. These enforcement dates were in addition to the national campaign being conducted from December 14th, 2018 through January 1st, 2019.

During that time, officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero-tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs. Funding for this project was provided by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement detail:

Speeding, official citations 6

Speeding, warning citations 5

Traffic Signal, warning citations 9

Stop Sign, official citations 2

Seatbelt Violation, warning citations 2

No Insurance, official citations 1

No Insurance, warning citations 6

No Valid Registration, official citations 5

No Valid Registration, warning citations 6

Other Traffic Violations, official citations 10

Other Traffic Violations, warning citations 36

Driving Under Suspension 5

Misc. Criminal Misdemeanor 2

Warrant Arrests 3

Narcotics Related Arrests 1

DWI/DUI Arrests 3

Total Official Traffic Citations 33

Total Warning Traffic Citations 66