Results from LPDs Red Light/Distracted Driving Traffic Enforcement Project
(KFOR NEWS April 20, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department completed a Red Light/Distracted Driving Detail on April 16th. The detail placed additional officers around high accident intersections to watch for red light violations between April 1st and 16th.
The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety resulted in the following violations:
296 – Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests
3 – Official Speeding Citations
64 – Traffic Signal Citations
42 – Traffic Signal Warnings
1 – Stop Sign Citations
13 – Seatbelt Citations
14 – Seatbelt Warnings
1 – Child Restraint Citations
14 – No Insurance Citations
16 – No Insurance Warnings
43 – Valid Registration Citations
19 – No Valid Registration Warnings
7 – Other Traffic Violations
54 – Other Traffic Violation Warnings
3 – Suspended Drivers
