Resolutions vs. Intentions
I realized recently that I kind of trash New Years’ resolutions. It’s not that I think goals are useless, I just feel like our calendar is an arbitrary method of telling time and really, nothing new is happening in 2020.
That being said… I totally did resolutions this year. I just didn’t realize it. I had a big year in 2019, so I took some time to reflect on it, and then I set some intentions going forward. Yep. I totally did resolutions. I don’t really like the idea of “I want to lose XX pounds by the end of the year” or “I want to have XX dollars in my account” because quantifying something often leads to failure. Rather, I set intentions. “I intend to listen more, talk less.” “I intend to make my health and well-being a priority.”
What were your intentions/resolutions?