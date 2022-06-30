Reports of Structure Collapse at South Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue was handling a rescue call at a south Lincoln home early Thursday afternoon, where a structure had partially collapsed.
Initial reports off of the scanner indicated that one person was trapped under the rubble. No information yet on how seriously they were hurt, or exactly what happened. A correction to the tweet in terms of where 27th Street is closed for now. Traffic is blocked off between Sheridan Boulevard and Bradfield Drive.
