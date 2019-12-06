Reported Shoplift, Assault on Officers Reported At Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–A Lincoln teen is at the Youth Detention Center, facing charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and minor in possession, among other charges, after a reported shoplifting case early Friday morning.
Police were called to the Kwik Shop near 23rd and Cornhusker, where a 57-year-old clerk said a 16-year-old had stolen several items from the store. Investigators say the clerk told them he confronted the teen, who punched him in the head—giving him minor injuries.
The teen took off in a vehicle driven by his mother, who were stopped. Police then found out the 16-year-old had an outstanding warrant and tried to put him in handcuffs. There was a struggle, where the teen had spit in one officer’s face, while kicking the other officer several times in the chest and arms. Only minor injuries were reported.
The teen was detained and taken into custody.