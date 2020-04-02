      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Reported COVID-19 Cases in Lincoln Now Reach 12

Apr 2, 2020 @ 5:27pm

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln were reported Thursday, bringing the community’s total to 12.

Of the three new cases today, one is travel-related, one is a close contact of a person with COVID-19, and the third is still under investigation.

  • The travel-related case is a man in his 60s who returned from Spain on March 24. He followed the recommendations and self-quarantined at home. He developed symptoms on March 26 and has remained self-isolated.
  • The second is a woman in her 40s who is in the same household as a person who contracted the virus through travel.  She also followed the recommendations and has been self-quarantined.
  • The third case is a man in his 60s, and still under investigation

Lancaster County reports 495 negative tests and 14 pending results from the Public Health Lab.

READ MORE: Today’s Corona Virus Facts

