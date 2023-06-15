Report: Investigation opened over allegations against Rammstein’s Till Lindemann

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is under investigation in Germany after he was accused of sexual misconduct, AFP reports.

A statement from Berlin’s public prosecution office reads, “Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offenses and the distribution of narcotics.”

As previously reported, claims against Lindemann first surfaced in May, which described an incident that allegedly occurred during a party around the time of a Rammstein concert in Vilnius, Lithuania. At the time, Rammstein shared a statement in a tweet reading, “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment.”

Then, several German outlets reported on more allegations against Lindemann, while his book publisher severed ties with him. On June 3, Rammstein issued another statement in an Instagram post written in German.

“The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans,” a translation of the post reads. “The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously. We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows — in front of and behind the stage.”

“We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations,” the post continued. “You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right — namely not to be prejudiced either.”

ABC Audio has reached out to Rammstein’s U.S. rep for comment.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

