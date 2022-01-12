Report From Consultants Searching For New LPS Superintendent
(KFOR NEWS January 12, 2022) The Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday evening heard an update from Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates on the search for a new Superintendent of Schools to replace Dr. Steve Joel, who retires at the end of the school year.
HYA’s LPS Leadership Profile Report contained data from individuals and groups in either individual interviews or focus group settings, as well as from results of an online survey completed by stakeholders. Lincoln community members, LPS staff and students were asked about their priorities for the next superintendent.
The total number of individuals interviewed or participating within an interview group was 263. Adding the 1,184 community members, parents, students, and staff who completed the online survey, the total number of participants providing input into this report totaled 1,447. HYA held 40 interviews – consultants met with 17 individuals and hosted 23 focus groups across the school community. Included within the profile interviews were the following: teachers, support staff, administrators, community members, parents of children attending school, students, each individual school board member, and retiring Superintendent Steve Joel.
The report compiled common desired characteristics citizens want in the next superintendent:
- Someone who can continue to engage with the community
- Student centered
- Listens to teachers, students and parents
- Visible in the community and schools
- Embraces diversity and the legacy “all means all”
- Proven record as a successful educator
Citizens are still encouraged to visit the superintendent search webpage for more information and to read more about the process.
On Jan. 25, HYA will present the slate of chosen candidates to the Board.
