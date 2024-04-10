Remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence” cover hits #1 on ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ dance chart

Disturbed now has something in common with Dua Lipa.

The “Down with the Sickness” metallers have reached #1 on Billboard‘s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, thanks to a remix of their cover of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Sound of Silence.” Disturbed’s ascension dethrones the “Dance the Night” star, who had been #1 on the chart with her single “Houdini” for five weeks.

The remix, which was first released in February, was done by the artist CYRIL. Upon news that it was climbing up the dance charts, Disturbed frontman David Draiman posted on social media “Holy s***” along with a mind-blown emoji.

Disturbed’s original cover appears on the band’s 2015 album, Immortalized. It became their highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a Grammy nomination.

