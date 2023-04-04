Reminders from Election Commissioner When You Go Vote

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–Friendly reminders from Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen, if you are heading out to vote in person Tuesday.

Wiltgen says voters must vote at the location for their current address. A few polling locations have been changed. New polling place location cards were mailed to all affected voters prior to the Primary Election. If you are not shure where to vote you may look up your polling location at the Election Commissioner’s website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/election or call (402) 441-7311.

Campaign items for any candidate on the ballot, such as buttons, stickers, and T-shirts are not allowed in a polling place. It is illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site. Campaign signs may be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided that the property does not include where the polling place is located.

To maintain proper decorum at the polls, it is requested that you silence your cell phones and other electronic devices. Phone conversations or loud bell tones can be distracting to others. Ballot selfies are allowed in polling places; however, photos should only be taken of your own ballot. Early Vote ballots must be returned to the Election Office so that they are received no later than 8:00 PM today. Early Vote ballots cannot be returned to the voter’s polling location.