Reinwald Enters Race For District 4 Seat on the Lincoln City Council

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–Another candidate has emerged for the District 4 seat on the Lincoln City Council.

On Wednesday, Wayne Reinwald announced his bid for the council seat that represents northwest Lincoln with public safety, government efficiency and better streets as priority items for the city.

“As I’ve been walking the district, listening to the people of District 4, they are telling me their top priorities are public safety, the city being more responsive to citizens’ concerns, and improving our streets and roads,” Reinwald said. “Rising crime rates are a big issue in District 4 and we need more police officers and resources to deal with it. That’s why this is my top issue.”

Reinwald has lived in Lincoln 46 years after graduating from Beatrice High School and later attending and earning a degree from UNL. He worked in the food and beverage industry and is retired.

Reinwald, a Republican, will run against longtime educator and activist Kay Siebler, who is a Democrat, in the non-partisan race. Current District 4 representative and Council Chair Tammy Ward announced that she’s not seeking re-election.

The city’s primary election is April 4 with the general election set for May 2.