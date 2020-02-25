Registration Open for Swim and Dive Teams
Registration begins Monday, March 2nd for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department swim and dive teams. Registration is available online prior to May 23rd at parks.lincoln.ne.gov or at the Aquatics Office, second floor, 1225 “F” St. The deadline for registration is June 22, or when the enrollment limit is reached.
The league is for youth ages 6 to 18. Enrollment is limited to 150 per team, and early registration is suggested. Registration is $69 for either swim or dive team. Signing up for both teams is an additional $25.
Public pool locations and phone numbers:
- Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829
- Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898
- Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
- Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827
- Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828
- Woods, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
- Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800
- University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834
- Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670
Need-based scholarships are available to qualified families.
