Registration Now Open for Parks and Recreation Fall Team Sports
Lincoln, NE (July 15, 2021) The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department today announced that registration is open for fall team sports, including adult volleyball, kickball, softball, and youth NFL Flag football. Adult leagues are for those age 18 and older and out of high school. Youth leagues are for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Online registration is available at www.teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Adult volleyball – Coed leagues play Thursday nights, and women’s leagues play Monday nights. Recreational and competitive leagues include an eight-game season and a double-elimination tournament. Games are played September 9 through mid-December at the Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St. The fee is $306 per team and the registration deadline is August 15.
Adult softball – Recreational and competitive coed leagues and men’s leagues include an a six-week regular season and single elimination tournament. Games will be played at Mahoney, Holmes, and Ballard fields beginning August 1. The fee is $306 per team and the registration deadline is July 25.
Adult kickball – Outdoor competitive and recreation leagues are scheduled on Sundays at the Lewis ballfield complex. The six-game season starts August 8 and includes a single elimination tournament. The fee is $226 per team and the registration deadline is July 25.
Youth NFL flag football – Five-on-five coed play is offered for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (as of the 2021-22 school year). Games are played on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at Lewis or Densmore fields. Registration fees through July 19 are $85 for the first child and $80 for each additional child in the same family. Late registration fees from July 20 through 26 are $95 for the first child and $90 for each additional child in the same family. Need-based scholarships are available.
Official/referee positions are available for team sports games. Positions pay $20 per game. Contact the Team Sports office at 402-441-7892 for more information.