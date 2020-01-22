Registration Now Open For Lincoln Parks And Recreation Summer Camps

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that registration is now open for summer day camps that begin in May and Pioneers Park Nature Center camps that begin in June.
Camp activities include swimming, archery, tennis, canoeing, open play, gardening, nature walks, field trips to museums and zoos, and yoga lessons provided by certified instructors. Camps are offered at these locations:
Air Park Neighborhood Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876
Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789
Bethany Park, Cotner Boulevard and Vine St., 402-441-7952
Calvert Community Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480
Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954
McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd., 402-441-7952
City summer camps are offered Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, August 7. Summer camps are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and cost $139 per child, per 5-day week and $112 per 4-day week (May 26 through 29 and June 29 through July 2 sessions only). Costs include a $13 non-refundable enrollment fee.
Scholarships to these camps are available for those who meet income guidelines. Scholarship applications are available at all recreation centers, the Playground Office at 1225 “F” St., and at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: scholarship).
Elementary and middle school-age children may be registered for the entire summer or on a week-to-week basis. Anyone can register and pay online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: summer day camp) or contact the camp location.
As part of the Summer Food Program, breakfast and lunch will be served at all locations except Bethany and Irving. Information about adaptive camps for individuals with special needs will be announced this spring. For more information, call the Easterday Recreation Center at 402-441-7877.
Pioneers Park Nature Center (PPNC) camps are offered from Monday, June 1 through Friday, July 31 (except June 29 to July 3 when no camps are offered). Camps are open to children ages three to 17 and use the outdoors to inspire curiosity and build an understanding of others and of their surroundings.
Three nature camps are offered:
Discovery (ages three through six) – June 1 through July 16, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The fee is $90 per child per session.
Explorers (ages six through 13) – June 8 through July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee is $190 per child per session. Extended hours are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Navigators (ages 14 through 17) – June 1 through 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee is $160 per child.