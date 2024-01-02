Regional Economy in Business Conditions Index Above Growth Neutral in December

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 2)–A bounce back to the regional economy last month, according to the Creighton University Mid America Business Conditions Index.

The December reading for the region was 50.3, up from November’s 42.2. The index ranges from 0 to 100, with anything above 50 as growth neutral. In Nebraska, for the third straight month, the business conditions index remained below growth neutral, but bounced back up to 49.4 in December from November’s 39.3. The U.S. Bureau of Statistics data shows Nebraska’s manufacturing sector boosted employment by 2,100.

Below is the rest of the report from Creighton’s Mid-America Business Conditions Index.