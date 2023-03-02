Regional Business Index Rose To Highest Level Since July 2022

OMAHA–(KFOR Mar. 1)–The Mid-America Business Conditions Index from Creighton University shows the regional overall index, or business barometer, for the nine-state region that includes Nebraska rose to its highest level since July 2022.

The index rose to 56.1 in February, from January’s 47. Growth neutral is 50 on the economic index. Creighton economist Dr. Ernie Goss says it’s too early to tell if this is an end to the downward trend.

However, Goss adds the soaring inflation reading serves as a very negative signal for financial markets and the Federal Reserve.