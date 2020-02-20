Redevelopment Proposal Given to City of Lincoln for New Parking Garage
The City has received a redevelopment proposal for the City-owned property on the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, “M” and “N” streets.
The proposal was in response to the Lincoln Center Invitation for Redevelopment Proposals (IFRP) issued in 2009 for all City-owned property in the downtown area.
The City purchased a portion of the block to build a parking garage with at least 800 spaces. The garage has not yet been designed, but it is expected that a lot would remain open on the block for redevelopment. The City would also consider private development on the first floor of the garage and above the garage.
The Sharp Building is expected to remain on the northwest corner of the block, but all other existing structures would be removed for the garage and related redevelopment.
READ MORE: Lincoln Airport Getting Safety and Infrastructure Grant Money