Redevelopment Plan Unveiled For Block Occupied By Pershing Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–Four bids were offered for a redevelopment project on the block of where Pershing Center is located in downtown Lincoln and the city has accepted one, that will cost $54-million.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Tuesday announced the bid from Omaha-based White Lotus for the redevelopment project, which will include 100 unit affordable housing, with a child care facility, wellness area, plus designations for a public library on the block bounded by Centennial Mall and 16th Street, from “M” to “N” streets.
The project will use some tax increment financing dollars and other tax credits.
No timeline has been established on when the project would get underway and be completed.