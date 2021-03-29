Red Light/Distracted Driving Traffic Enforcement Project Planned
Lincoln, NE (March 29, 2021) April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Law Enforcement across the nation are asking drivers to put their cell phone on do not disturb while they are driving. The Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its “Red Light/Distracted Driving” Traffic Enforcement Project beginning Thursday April 1st through Friday April 16th. The project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will allow the placement of additional officers around high accident intersections to watch for red light violations.
There will be strict enforcement of traffic signal violations. Officers will also be watching for drivers who are texting. The fine for violating a traffic signal is $75 and $200 for texting while driving.
Drivers are cautioned to be aware of traffic signals and to put down their cell phones.
