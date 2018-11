While we’re over hear complaining that Winter has finally descended upon us, millions in California are losing their homes to wildfires, including Flea of RHCP. Flea lucked out in the neighbor department, however, when his good friend stood by with a hose to put out the small fires which could have evolved into a full-on burn down. Now that’s a good neighbor. Read more below, or peep this article for the many ways you can help our Californicated friends dealing with this terrible tragedy.