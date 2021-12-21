      Weather Alert

Record Warmth Roasts Parts of U.S. on Christmas

Dec 21, 2021 @ 9:15am

(KFOR NEWS  December 21, 2021)   Record warmth has been a common occurrence around the country this December.  As Christmas draws near, the Southeast and south-central United States are likely to continue this legacy with more records likely to be broken.

The week began with seasonable temperatures for much of the south-central U.S. but the heat will roll in just in time for Christmas Eve and into Christmas as a high pressure system becomes centered over the Southeast and a storm moves in and spins over the northern Rockies.

“Due to the position of these two systems, very warm air originating from Mexico will be pulled northward into the south-central U.S., leading to the record-breaking weather,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said.

The warm weather will stick around for a couple of days, lasting into Christmas Day across the South Central states with high pressure anchored over the Gulf of Mexico.

