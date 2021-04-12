Single record on desk
I love Record Store Day! So many of my favorite bands have released special RSD releases. Planning on pick up a Motley Crue 40th Anniversary Cassette package and a special RSD release from Garbage.
Some of the other bands on the list of 2021 special releases include: Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine, AC/DC, and Anthrax.
You’ll also be able to grab vinyl releases from Beastie Boys, Gorillaz, Mastodon, and Deftones. Record Store Day runs June 12 and July 17.
Get the whole list of releases at RecordStoreDay.com