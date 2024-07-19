Record Plant Closing!

The Record Plant is closing its doors after 55 years.

The iconic Los Angeles recording studio opened in 1972.

The list of best-sellers recorded at the L.A. location includes Eagles’ Hotel California, Guns N’ Roses Appetite for Destruction, and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, among many others.

The facility also offered suites for clients, a hot tub, waterbeds, bondage gear and even mirrored ceilings.

Reports indicate the studio was a victim of advances in recording technology.