Record Number of Blood Units Collected For Broadcasters Unite For Life Blood Drive

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–Some great news to tell you, a new record number of units of blood have been collected.

The two-day Broadcasters Unite For Life Blood Drive for the Nebraska Community Blood Bank with KFOR, KFRX and 10/11 saw a grand total of 212 units of blood donated, breaking the previous mark of 204 units collected.

Thanks to those of you who showed up Wednesday and Thursday to the Havelock United Methodist Church to help donate.