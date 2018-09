Enrollment is up at Bryan Medical Center’s College of Health Sciences. More than 700 students are enrolled in health related fields for the fall semester….the largest number in the College’s 92 year history. The numbers included the largest first year class, and the largest ever groups studying biomedical sciences, nurse anesthesia, and those working on a doctorate in nursing education.

