Record Amount of Money Raised for Give To Lincoln Day

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release June 4)–The 13th annual Give to Lincoln Day on May 30th raised more than $8.5 million for 463 local nonprofits – the highest amount raised in the event’s history.

The funds are designated to help support charitable organizations that serve Lincoln and Lancaster County. All participating nonprofits will receive a proportional share of a record $650,000 match fund based upon the organization’s percentage of the total dollars raised, provided by LCF and sponsors including Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank.

“Give to Lincoln Day is about inspiring our community to give, and Lincoln gave in a big way,” said Alec Gorynski, LCF President/CEO. “This incredible display of generosity for our local nonprofits means more meals, more access, more help, and more hope. While setting a new record is to be applauded, it’s the many ways in which our community shows up and lends their support that matter.”

More than 25,000 donations were received for the 13th annual Give to Lincoln Day. The event has raised more than $65.5 million for local nonprofits in its 12-year history.