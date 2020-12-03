Recall Petition Group says it’s “Grass Roots”
Lincoln, NE (December 2, 2020) Paid Circulators are fairly common in petition drives. They stand at busy places such as shopping malls and government offices, offering you the chance to hear and sign the petition. LNK Recall says it is using no paid circulators.
Spokesman Samuel Lyon calls it a grass roots campaign, with most of the petitions being circulated by supporters person to person.
“They’re circulating them to their friends and family, to their co-workers, to their clients. We have hundreds out there but we’re looking to get more. We need more if this is going to be successful.”
Lyon says none of the petitions have been returned yet, so he doesn’t know how many have signed. The group has until December 23rd to gather 21-thousand signatures against the mayor, and 5,000 -8,000 against each of the four council members in order to succeed in forcing a recall election. If it’s held, the vote would be part of Lincoln’s Spring Primary Election.
The Group is also using pop up locations.
“We have pop-up locations where people can look for our flags. Right now (Wednesday afternoon) we’re at 66th and “O” Street, collecting signatures, where people drive by, see our flag, and they pull and sign the petition and drive off. Sometimes they also take a petition.”
Other locations today were in a church parking lot at 82nd and Pioneers and a bar at 20th and “O”.
The group has a Facebook page with information on where petitions are available. Facebook Live broadcasts are also conducted when the group is holding a signing session at a business. Alerts are also sent out to those who sign up on their website.
The petition can also be signed during any business hours, according to Lyon, at Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards and 48th and Dudley. Madsen’s was one of the businesses forced to close for a time over non-compliance with the City’s mask mandate.
