RECALL ALERT: 3 Million Baby Loungers Recalled
(KFOR NEWS September 24, 2021) A recall is being done on three types of loungers from baby brand Boppy, Co.
The maker of baby nursing pillows and carriers is recalling 3.3 million of its products after eight infants died from suffocation.
The three products are the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.
The deaths of the eight infants occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.
Owners of the loungers are encouraged to visit the Recall and Safety Alert section of Boppy’s website.
