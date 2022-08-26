Ready to move in?

Sale representative or insurance broker offer house purchase contract to buy a house or apartment and give home key chain to customer (Sale representative or insurance broker offer house purchase contract to buy a house or apartment and give home key

Slash is selling his Beverly Hills Mansion for a cool $8 million – or an equivalent amount of crypto. The 5,030-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool deck, outdoor kitchen, private gym, putting green, movie theater, chicken coop, and a recording studio where Guns N’ Roses recorded “some of their biggest hits”. Have a look realopen.com